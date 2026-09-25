ABVP's Indefinite Protest At BHU Enters Day 2, Demands Proctor's Ouster

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) continued its indefinite sit-in protest at the university's Central Office for the second consecutive day on Thursday, demanding the removal of the Chief Proctor and reforms in the campus security and proctorial system.

The protest began on September 23, with ABVP alleging lapses in campus security, administrative irregularities and harassment of students. The students have also demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the allocation of the university auditorium for a programme held on September 12. The protest follows an event at BHU involving AISA National President Neha Bora, during which, according to ABVP, objectionable and abusive remarks were allegedly made against the country and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ABVP has alleged that the university auditorium was provided free of charge for the programme and has sought an explanation from the administration over the allocation.

'It's silent, but the voice is loud'

On the second day, ABVP organised a silent protest under the slogan, "It's silent, but the voice is loud", with students reiterating their demand for the Chief Proctor's removal.

Leaders Explain Protest's Objectives

ABVP BHU unit president Pallav Suman said the protest was aimed at raising concerns over student safety and administrative accountability. "This silent protest demonstrates the strength of our resolve. The university is a centre of education and dialogue for students. The administration should engage in sensitive dialogue on issues related to student welfare and take concrete steps towards resolution. The protest will continue until positive and concrete action is taken on our demands," Suman said.

Unit secretary Anurag Tiwari said the movement was not directed against any particular individual but sought greater transparency, student welfare and accountability. "Our objective is to ensure student welfare, safety, transparency, and administrative accountability at the university. Today's silent protest is an attempt to convey our views to the university administration in a peaceful and democratic manner," Tiwari said.

ABVP National Secretary Abhay Pratap Singh also attended the protest and warned that the movement could be intensified if the administration failed to address the students' demands.

Charter of Demands

The organisation has demanded withdrawal of cases and punitive action against protesting students, stronger campus security, installation of CCTV cameras and streetlights at vulnerable locations, regulation of food shops, increased surveillance to prevent drug abuse, and improved service conditions for security personnel.

ABVP said the indefinite protest would continue until the university administration gives a concrete response to its demands. (ANI)

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