Heavy Rains Lash UP: CM Yogi Orders Relief, Schools Shut In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to senior officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations amid heavy rainfall across the state. The Chief Minister took cognizance of the loss of life, cattle and economic damage caused by the heavy rainfall and directed all senior officials to move into the field and personally monitor relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He also directed authorities to provide every possible assistance to affected families and ensure that compensation for losses caused by heavy rainfall and lightning strikes is assessed and disbursed within 24 hours. Advising caution to the public, he adviced that people should avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily during lightning and heavy rainfall. He further advised people to avoid bathing in rivers and water bodies during heavy rainfall and to exercise special caution during such conditions. (ANI)

Schools closed in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, the district administration has declared a holiday in all schools, from nursery to intermediate level, across all boards on September 25, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall for the district. According to an order issued on the directions of the District Magistrate, all concerned authorities have been asked to strictly ensure compliance with the order.

Varanasi ghats cleaned ahead of air show

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the water level of the River Ganga has receded below the warning mark, resulting in a significant accumulation of silt along the ghats in Varanasi. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has intensified cleaning and desilting operations ahead of the air show scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat on October 22, 23 and 25.

Speaking on the ongoing cleaning efforts, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Srivastava, has ensured that the ghats will be completely clean before the celebration, ensuring no difficulties are faced by the tourists. The cleaning and desilting operations along the ghats are being carried out on a priority basis, with the Municipal Corporation aiming to complete the work well ahead of the scheduled air show and the festive season, ensuring smooth movement and a hassle-free experience for devotees, pilgrims and tourists visiting the ghats. (ANI)

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