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No Confirmation Of Possible Russian Attacks On Italy, Spain And France - Defense Minister Crosetto

No Confirmation Of Possible Russian Attacks On Italy, Spain And France - Defense Minister Crosetto


2026-09-25 12:14:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the statement in a post on X.

Crosetto said that the alarm raised by the Spanish newspaper that morning, suggesting that Russia could launch attacks against Italy, Spain and France using Russian ships and drones, was unhelpful and had no confirmation.

He added that, given the current situation, unverified information should not be circulated. He said that people were already living through difficult and“nervous” times and that there was no need to add fuel to the fire.

Read also: Russian attack targets energy and border infrastructure in Chernivtsi region

Earlier, El Mundo published a report about an alleged warning from U.S. intelligence concerning possible new Russian attacks in Europe. According to the newspaper, Mediterranean countries - Italy, Spain or France - could potentially be among the targets this time.

According to El Mundo, the warning was based on information that U.S. intelligence had allegedly gathered following CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow. The newspaper also reported that the possible attacks could involve drones launched from vessels.

First photo: CARLO LANNUTTI/Imagoeconomica

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