Ukraine Has Detailed Plans Of Russian Attacks On Energy Sector, Energy Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a television interview, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

According to him, the details of the plan are known thanks to Ukraine's intelligence services. The Ukrainian authorities are therefore preparing the infrastructure for winter with this plan in mind.

“There are two major documents. They are very detailed and very specific. They contain tables specifying the amount of weaponry needed to destroy each facility. The types of weapons range from ballistic missiles to jet-powered and conventional drones. We understand how they will operate,” hromadske quoted the government official as saying.

Shmyhal noted that more than 200 protective structures have already been built around facilities that are priorities for Russia. At the same time, together with its partners, Ukraine is building up equipment reserves to enable rapid repairs following possible strikes.

“According to our calculations, winter will certainly not be easy, but it should not be harder than last winter,” the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

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He recalled that more than 40 countries have already joined the Energy Ramstein initiative, while more than $2.1 billion has been raised for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund over the past three years.

“Partners have provided $545 million this year alone, and we have another €305 million in confirmed commitments. In total, since the Fund began operating, more than 33,000 tons of essential energy equipment have been delivered to Ukraine,” Shmyhal stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in New York, Denys Shmyhal discussed priority energy-sector cooperation programs with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's Managing Director of Operations.

Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal