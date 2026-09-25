Trump And Xi Discuss Russia's War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Ukrinform.

“The two heads of state also exchanged views on major international and regional issues such as the situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis, and the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not provide details of the discussion on these issues on the international agenda.

It also said that Xi and Trump expressed mutual support for the successful holding of an informal APEC leaders' meeting in China in November and the G20 leaders' summit in the United States in December. This may indicate an agreement for both leaders to attend these forums and an intention to hold two more meetings before the end of the year.

The U.S. side has not yet released its own readout of Trump's talks with Xi.

According to CBS News, the talks in the Oval Office were held behind closed doors. No joint press conference was held afterward.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump only said:“We had a great meeting.”

He did not answer questions, including those about Taiwan.

and Xi hold talks at White Hous

As reported by Ukrinform, before the talks at the White House, Xi Jinping said that China and the United States should avoid conflict and confrontation, and that relations between the two countries should be a race rather than a clash with a winner and a loser.

Photo: gov