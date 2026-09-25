Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: One Person Injured, Damage Reported In Two Districts
“A drone crashed onto a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
The Mayor stressed that a missile threat had been declared in the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.
Shortly afterward, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a non-residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi district, while in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell onto a 25-story residential building.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to nine, two people killed
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and nine injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 24.
Illustrative photo: AI
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