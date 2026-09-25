Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: One Person Injured, Damage Reported In Two Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the city authorities, according to Ukrinform.

“A drone crashed onto a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Mayor stressed that a missile threat had been declared in the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Shortly afterward, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a non-residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi district, while in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell onto a 25-story residential building.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Injury toll in Russianon Kyiv rises to nine, two people killed

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and nine injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 24.

Illustrative photo: AI