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Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: One Person Injured, Damage Reported In Two Districts

Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv: One Person Injured, Damage Reported In Two Districts


2026-09-25 12:14:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the city authorities, according to Ukrinform.

“A drone crashed onto a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Mayor stressed that a missile threat had been declared in the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Shortly afterward, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a non-residential building was damaged in the Podilskyi district, while in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell onto a 25-story residential building.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to nine, two people killed

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and nine injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 24.

Illustrative photo: AI

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UkrinForm

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