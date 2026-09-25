China Becomes Germany's Largest Car Supplier

In the first seven months of 2026, Germany imported around 175,000 vehicles from China, a 120% increase compared with the same period last year. Imports from the Czech Republic reached 173,000 units, while Spain supplied 157,000 vehicles.

The sharp increase in Chinese car deliveries was driven primarily by electric and hybrid vehicles. Imports of electric cars rose by 66%, while deliveries of hybrids increased by 36%. At the same time, imports of Chinese vehicles with internal combustion engines fell by 9%.

New-energy vehicles now account for more than 56% of Germany's total car imports from China, highlighting the growing role of electrified vehicles in the European market.

Overall, Germany imported around 1.3 million cars during the first seven months of the year, 16% more than a year earlier. Meanwhile, German car exports fell by 4% to approximately 2 million vehicles. In value terms, car imports increased by more than 12%, reaching almost €35 billion.

The shift is particularly notable because Germany is home to some of the world's largest automakers. The growing presence of Chinese electric and hybrid models is increasing competition in the European market, while also accelerating the transformation of Germany's traditionally strong automotive sector.