Palestinian Statehood: OIC Must Rise And Speak With Collective Strength - Mohamad Hasan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From V. Sankara

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (NNN) -- Malaysia has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to speak with collective strength and take concrete steps to protect the foundations of Palestinian statehood amid the continued deterioration of the situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the OIC must not allow the foundations of Palestinian statehood to be dismantled, stressing that Palestinian statehood could not remain a deferred promise.

Mohamad said this in his intervention at the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers at the United Nations headquarters here on Thursday.

The minister is currently in New York from Sept 23 to 27 to lead Malaysia's delegation to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Since we last met at the 23rd Extraordinary Session in Jeddah, the situation in Palestine has continued to deteriorate, threatening the very existence and future of the Palestinian State,” he said.

He said that in Gaza, continuous airstrikes and military actions by the Zionist regime continued to devastate the territory, making the so-called ceasefire almost meaningless.

In the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he said the expansion of illegal settlements, settler violence and military incursions continued unabated, systematically altering the area's demography and geographical landscape.

“Clearly, Israel's horrendous actions aim to systematically eradicate Palestinian life, dignity and statehood.

“Persistent international inaction, compounded by the unconditional support of its allies, has allowed Israel to act with impunity and disregard for international law,” he said.

Mohamad said the OIC must rise and speak with collective strength, stressing:“We cannot allow the foundations of Palestinian statehood to be dismantled before our very own eyes.

“We must push for a clear message. Palestinian statehood cannot remain a deferred promise.”

Malaysia therefore encouraged the OIC to advocate for six measures, including an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and support for the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing essential assistance.

“Malaysia has pledged a further US$1 million to UNRWA, to be disbursed over five years from 2026 to 2030, at US$200,000 annually,” he said.

Malaysia also encouraged the OIC to call on Israel to stop settler violence in the West Bank, illegal evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem and any actions that could alter the identity of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Mohamad called on the OIC to also build the foundations for an independent and viable Palestinian statehood.

“In this regard, Malaysia calls on OIC member states to provide greater support for the protection, reconstruction, and strengthening of Palestinian institutions,” he said.

He further called on the OIC to ensure accountability for Israel's violations of international law, including alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as appropriate reparations for the Palestinians.

Malaysia also encouraged the OIC to advocate for steps towards“advancing the realisation of an independent, sovereign and viable State of Palestine, in accordance with the two-state solution.”

The 23rd Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug 27, with Palestine among the main agenda items.

--NNN