The Hemp Doctor Nighttime Products

The Hemp Doctor is helping hemp users sleep better. New survey data shows 86.7% of its sleep customers report positive outcomes.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor, a North Carolina-based hemp retailer has released new survey data showing that customers who use its products for sleep are getting real results. Among the 61.4 percent of respondents who said they use hemp specifically to support sleep, 86.7 percent report a positive effect - falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, waking up less during the night, or feeling more refreshed in the morning.

The finding comes from The Hemp Doctor's 2026 Consumer Behavior Report, built from 10,214 verified customer responses out of a 50,000-person survey deployment, making it one of the larger retailer-sourced consumer datasets published in the hemp category to date.

What the Data Shows

Sleep is the second-largest use case in the entire survey, behind only relaxation, with 61.4 percent of respondents naming it as a reason they use hemp products. Within that group, the outcomes cluster around a few consistent benefits:

Falling asleep faster is the single most valued benefit, named by 30.2 percent of sleep-focused buyers, followed by waking up less during the night at 23.1 percent. More broadly, 57.9 percent of respondents report firsthand experience of falling asleep faster after using hemp products.

Format matters for this segment too: 62.9 percent of sleep-focused buyers reach for gummies or edibles first, the same format The Hemp Doctor's flagship sleep product which is CBN:CBD:D9 THC Extended-Release Nighttime Gummies is built around.

"We hear from customers constantly about what actually works for them at night, and this data confirms what we were already seeing anecdotally," said Lauren Shade, Customer Service and Retail Warehouse Manager at The Hemp Doctor. "This is our answer for customers who tell us melatonin gummies are not their preferred nighttime option. The extended-release format was designed with that feedback in mind."

Independent Recognition

The survey results track with independent editorial coverage The Hemp Doctor has received this year. Leafly featured The Hemp Doctor's CBN:CBD:D9 Extended-Release Nighttime Gummies in its 2026 roundup of the best CBD gummies for sleep, describing the formula's combination of fast-acting and slow-release cannabinoids as effective for both falling asleep and staying asleep.

Cbdeeme gave the same product, marketed as the Delta 9/CBD/CBN Nighttime Gummies, a strong editorial recommendation in June 2026 after testing it, citing its balanced cannabinoid formula and smooth nighttime experience.

The Sleep Lineup

The Hemp Doctor's flagship sleep product is the CBN:CBD:D9 THC Extended-Release Nighttime Gummies, a 30mg gummy built on a 1:1:1 ratio of 10mg Delta-9 THC, 10mg CBN, and 10mg CBD. The formula uses a dual-release approach: half the cannabinoids are nano-emulsified for fast onset, while the other half use standard absorption for coverage through the night. The gummies are melatonin-free by design and available in Cherry Lime, Berry Blast, and Tangerine.

The broader sleep-oriented catalog includes the PHUK'D UP THCA Sugar Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls in Platinum OG, an indica strain suited to evening wind-down, alongside the full THCA Indica Flower line.

For customers who prefer edibles, the lineup also spans:

Delta 8 THC Medibles Gummies

Delta 8 THC Watermelon Ring Gummies 30mg

Delta 8 THC Cosmic Ring Gummies 30mg

Delta 8 THC Peach Ring Gummies 30mg.

The full range of sleep-focused products is available at thehempdoctor/effects/sleepy/.

All products are made with hemp-derived cannabinoids and stay under 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC by dry weight under the 2018 Farm Bill. Certificates of analysis are published at thehempdoctor/lab-results/. Products are intended for adults 21 and older.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THC drinks and premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, Delta-9 edibles, THC vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor conducts ongoing consumer research to inform its own product development and to contribute to the broader hemp industry's understanding of the modern hemp buyer.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:



Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Hemp Doctor Is Helping Hemp Users Get a Good Night's Rest, New Survey Data Reveals News Provided By The Hemp Doctor September 25, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.