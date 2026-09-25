Sylvester Stallone: Worked With A Lot Of People In My Life, But No One Was Like Dolly Parton

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has looked back fondly on his experience working with late country music icon Dolly Parton in the 1984 comedy film Rhinestone, calling her one of a kind and praising her as“the greatest” in a heartfelt social media tribute.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from his 1984 American musical romantic comedy film Rhinestone.

He wrote:“Just saw this clip for the first time in a while. I've worked with a lot of people in my life, but no one was like Dolly. The greatest! Filming Rhinestone was a fantastic experience!”

Directed by Bob Clark. The film stars Stallone, Dolly Parton, Richard Farnsworth and Ron Leibman is based on the 1975 hit song "Rhinestone Cowboy" written by Larry Weiss. Although a critical and financial failure, the film spawned two top 10 country hits for Parton on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The film follows a country singer Jake Farris, who tries to get out of her contract with her obnoxious manager, Freddie, bets that she can turn the next person she sees into a Nashville-style crooner.

Unfortunately, the next person she sees is cocky New York City cabbie Nick, who can't sing a note. Undaunted, she brings her new protégé to her tiny Tennessee hometown to train him in all things country, while her ex-boyfriend tries to win her back.

Talking about Parton, she passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. The video was shared on the late singer's page.

Meanwhile, Stallone made his screen debut in the 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

However, his breakthrough and official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

Regarded as an icon of action cinema, Stallone after Rocky portrayed the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo in First Blood, a role he would play across five Rambo films.

He starred in Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist. At the height of his career, Stallone was known for his rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He was then seen in The Expendables film franchise. In 2013, he starred in the successful film Escape Plan and appeared in its sequels. In 2015, he returned to Rocky again with Creed, in which a retired Rocky mentors former rival Apollo Creed's son Adonis Creed.