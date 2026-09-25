As Monsoon Bids Goodbye, Heat Returns To Rajasthan Six Districts Cross 40 Degrees

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) The monsoon may be bidding farewell to Rajasthan, but the heat is making a strong comeback. Day temperatures have surged across western parts of the state, with six districts recording over 40 degrees Celsius.

The mercury, on Thursday, crossed 40 degrees in six districts -- Barmer recorded the state's highest temperature at 43.6 degrees, followed by Jaisalmer at 43.2 degrees.

Both districts also recorded their highest September temperatures in the past decade, according to the Meteorological Centre.

The heat was particularly intense in western Rajasthan, with temperatures also crossing 40 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur (41.7 degrees), Bikaner (41.6 degrees), Churu (40.5 degrees ) and Nagaur (40.3 degrees).

The maximum temperature in Barmer was 6.9 degrees above normal, while Jaisalmer recorded a departure of 6.1 degrees. Jodhpur was 5.8 degrees above normal, and Bikaner registered 4.2 degrees above normal.

Churu recorded a temperature of 3.6 degrees above normal. In contrast, Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees, remaining below the normal level. The Meteorological Department said Thursday's temperatures in Barmer and Jaisalmer were the highest recorded for September in the past 10 years.

Jaisalmer's previous September high during this period was 43.5 degrees in 2023, while Barmer's previous high was 42.2 degrees, also recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry across Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in parts of the Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions and the Shekhawati region between September 27 and 29.

The Bikaner division could also receive isolated light rain on September 28 and 29 under the influence of a new Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, a deep depression located near northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha is expected to move towards southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours and weaken into a depression. For now, western Rajasthan continues to experience intense late-September heat, even as the monsoon withdrawal signals the transition towards the state's drier season.