Delhi Horror: Survivor Gives Police Account Of Kalkaji Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The survivor in the Kalkaji rape case has given police a detailed account of the events surrounding the alleged incident.

According to her statement, she had visited the Kalkaji Temple on her birthday with a male friend and later went to a nearby park after planning to visit another temple.

“I left home around 5 p.m. in an auto-rickshaw, and we reached Kalkaji Temple at around 5:45 p.m. We stayed at the temple until around 7 p.m. and then left. We bought chips and a bottle of water outside Kalkaji Metro Station before entering the park through Gate No. 7,” she said.

“I also wanted to visit the ISKCON Temple. I told my friend that we should sit in the park for a while, eat the chips, and then go to the temple. As soon as we sat on a bench and opened the packet of chips, three men, who appeared to be around 30 to 35 years old, approached us. They grabbed my friend and slapped him,” she added.

She told police that three men approached them in the park and identified themselves as police personnel. She alleged that the men took their mobile phones and separated her from her friend.

The survivor said two of the men then took her towards an isolated part of the park. She alleged that the men threatened her and later assaulted her.

“At that point, one of the men said, 'Asif bhai, take out the gun.' The man who was addressed as Asif was wearing a purple shirt and appeared to be the most heavily built of the three. Asif took out a black-coloured gun and, after some time, put it back in his pocket,” she said.

She further told police that all three men were involved in the alleged sexual assault and subsequently warned her and her friend not to disclose the incident.

According to the statement, the men later returned their phones and took them out of the park. The survivor then informed her friend about what had happened, following which he contacted the police control room.

Police subsequently reached the location, according to the statement.

The Delhi Police on Thursday sent the mobile phones of the three accused in the Aastha Kunj gang rape case to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination as investigators probe the digital activity and conspiracy by the three men who posed as cops.

Police sources said investigators suspect that the accused may have recorded videos of the 17-year-old victim. Several pornographic videos have also reportedly been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused, Asif.

According to sources, the search histories of two other accused, Mukesh and Hemant, had allegedly been deleted. Investigating agencies are examining the digital activity and footprints of all three accused to determine their movements, communication and activities before and after the alleged incident.