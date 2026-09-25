Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain To Return From September 26, IMD Issues Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is expected to remain warm and humid on Friday, September 25, even as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the national capital. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Saturday

The weather in Delhi is likely to remain mainly warm and partly cloudy on Friday. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of nearly 34 degrees Celsius.

While the sky may remain partly cloudy, significant rainfall is not expected today. The IMD has also not issued any weather warning for the capital. However, high humidity could make conditions uncomfortable, particularly during the morning.

Relative humidity is expected to remain around 90% in the morning before dropping to approximately 60% in the evening. This combination of heat and moisture may make Friday feel warmer than the actual temperature suggests.

The weather pattern could change from Saturday, September 26. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with light to moderate rain in Delhi.

Some parts of the city could also experience thunderstorms and strong winds during this period. The expected change in weather comes shortly after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Delhi.

The developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is also influencing weather conditions across several parts of the country. Its movement is expected to affect weather patterns over northwest India as well.

Rainfall activity could become more noticeable over Delhi on Sunday, September 27. The IMD has forecast moderate rain for the day, while light to moderate showers are also possible on Monday, September 28.

By September 29, the weather may turn partly cloudy again. For Delhi residents, this means that the next few days could bring a shift from the current warm and humid conditions to a wetter weather pattern.

With rain expected over the weekend, temperatures may see some relief, although humidity could continue to remain a factor.