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Azerbaijani FM Outlines Country's Preparations To Host OIC Summit In 2027 (PHOTO)


2026-09-24 11:46:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov outlined the country's preparations to host OIC Summit in 2027 at today's meeting in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.

According to the Azerbaijani MFA, he made the remarks during Organization of Islamic Cooperation Coordination Meeting.

The Minister congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on the assumption of his duties as the new Secretary-General of the OIC, emphasized solidarity against rising Islamophobia, and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Palestine's statehood.

He voiced deep concern over rising regional military conflicts, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts and united OIC action to combat discrimination and violence targeting Muslim communities globally.

Minister Bayramov outlined institutional preparations for OIC Summit in 2027 in Azerbaijan.









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Trend News Agency

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