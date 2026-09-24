IIT-Bombay Student Death Case: Locked Iphone Becomes Key Hurdle For Crime Branch

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the death of IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode, is facing a major challenge due to his locked iPhone 17. Sahil's phone had a pattern lock, and even his acquaintances were reportedly unaware of it. Consequently, the police are currently unable to extract data from the device.

The police hope that unlocking the phone will provide answers to several important questions. In particular, the device may contain information about what Sahil searched for on the phone during the examination on September 18 and what happened after he left the examination hall.

Sahil was accused of using his mobile phone during the examination on September 18. CCTV footage shows Professor Suryanarayan Dulla asking Sahil to leave the examination hall. Sahil left the hall at around 12:38 p.m. and returned to his hostel room at around 1:25 p.m.

The Crime Branch is now trying to piece together the entire sequence of events during these approximately 47 minutes. CCTV footage from the examination hall to the hostel is being examined to determine where Sahil went and what happened to him during this period.

Sahil had an iPhone 17. The police's forensic tools are capable of extracting data from older iPhone models, but they are currently facing difficulty extracting data from newer models. Since the data on the phone is encrypted, unlocking the device without the pattern is difficult.

The Crime Branch is now considering seeking assistance from other agencies that have more advanced technology for examining newer iPhones and digital data.

The police have also seized Sahil's laptop and sent it for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus and hostel is also being examined as part of the investigation.

An FIR was initially registered at Powai police station, after which the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch. So far, statements have been recorded from more than 20 people, including students and staff members of the institute. Students who were present in the examination hall and teachers who were monitoring the examination have also been questioned.

The Crime Branch is now attempting to piece together the sequence of events on September 18 by combining information from phone calls, the laptop, CCTV footage and statements recorded from people connected to the case.