MP Govt To Relaunch Public Bus Service On Deendayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) After a gap of 21 years, Madhya Pradesh will relaunch its public transport bus service on Friday on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, with the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off the service at 12:30 p.m. from Dussehra Maidan in Govindpura (BHEL) area of Bhopal.

The Chief Minister visited the venue on Thursday evening to review preparations for the state-level launch programme, which will mark the commencement of direct bus connectivity between cities and villages across the state. He inspected the stage, venue and other arrangements and examined the new buses. He inquired about the features of the buses and checked modern technology and passenger amenities by sitting inside the vehicles.

Transport Secretary Manish Singh briefed him on the details of the event. Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain and officials of the concerned departments were present.

The state government said the relaunch is inspired by Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya, aiming to provide affordable, safe and accessible transport to the rural and urban population, especially the last mile.

The Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was closed in the early 2000s, leaving public transport largely dependent on private operators.

The new initiative seeks to bring back a regulated, technology-enabled and viable public transport system on public private partnership (PPP) model.

At the launch, 351 intercity and intracity buses from seven cities will be flagged off simultaneously. This includes 145 buses in Indore (50 intercity and 95 intracity), 106 buses in Bhopal (23 intercity and 83 intracity), 67 buses in Jabalpur (14 intercity and 53 intracity), 18 intercity buses in Rewa, 10 intercity buses in Dewas, three in Katni and two intercity buses in Bhind.

Under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Transport Service, the government has set a target of operating 15,000 buses by 2031, with 1,500 buses in the first year and the addition of 2,500 to 3,000 buses annually thereafter.

Buses will be equipped with modern amenities with the focus on safety and will have features like GPS, panic button, CCTV and digital ticketing. Transparent contracting system and incentive schemes will be implemented to promote the PPP model. Private operators will be allowed to boost revenue through non-fare sources, like advertising and cargo services and will get access to modern depot and terminal facilities, along with full administrative support for smooth operations.