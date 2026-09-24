Hyderabad's 72-Foot Ganesh Idol Immersion Underway Amid Heavy Security

Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad

The final day of Lord Ganesha immersion is underway in Hyderabad, with the massive 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol scheduled to be immersed at around 2 pm. The Hyderabad City Police have made robust security arrangements for the immersion, with a large crowd expected to gather to witness the event.

While speaking to ANI, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the necessary rituals for the immersion have been completed, while some welding work remains pending before the procession begins. "Today is the final day of the Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad. The immersion of the massive 72-foot idol from Khairatabad is taking place here. The rituals have concluded, though some welding work is still pending. Once that is completed, the immersion procession will begin, and the immersion in the lake is expected to be completed by around 2 PM," said VC Sajjanar.

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner also revealed that they have deployed nearly 2,000 personnel and made elaborate security arrangements amid expectations of a massive crowd. "We have made robust security arrangements for the immersion of the Ganesh idol, deploying a force of nearly 2,000 personnel, as huge crowds gather to witness the event. A large number of people are also participating in the procession. Since this is the Ganesh immersion, a massive turnout is certainly expected. That is why we have put comprehensive security measures in place," said VC Sajjanar.

The huge crowd have already started gathering at Khairatabad for the grand Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra, which will start shortly.

Security Tightened in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened in Ahmedabad for the immersion of Lord Ganesha. To ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents, the Municipal Corporation have constructed 49 artificial ponds and immersion tanks, while 10,000 police and Home Guard personnel, supported by BSF and SRP companies, have been deployed for security and traffic management.

"September 25th is the day of the immersion of Lord Shri Ganesha, following nearly 11 days of grand worship and festivities. To ensure the entire process runs smoothly, the Municipal Corporation has constructed 49 artificial ponds and various immersion tanks. Furthermore, to oversee the entire operation, 10,000 police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed under the supervision of 325 officers ranging from Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors to ACPs, DCPs, and the Joint Commissioner of Police. We are also being assisted by one company of the Border Security Force (BSF) and three companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP)."

He continued, "This entire force is managing everything from traffic regulation to general security arrangements across different zones. We have also stationed 165 swimmers to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents. Traffic has been diverted or restricted in areas where the immersion processions will take place. To effectively monitor the entire route, we are utilising CCTV cameras, drones, body-worn cameras, and videography to ensure the entire process is properly documented and managed."

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the auspicious celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles, during the celebrations. The festival traditionally concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water amid devotional chants and celebrations. (ANI)

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