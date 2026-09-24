Heavy Rain Closes Ayodhya Schools Varanasi Preps Ghats For Air Show

Ayodhya Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

The Ayodhya district administration has declared a holiday in all schools, from nursery to intermediate level, across all boards on September 25, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall for the district. According to an order issued on the directions of the District Magistrate, all concerned authorities have been asked to strictly ensure compliance with the order. The order has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer, Ayodhya, and the District School Inspector, Ayodhya.

Varanasi Cleans Ghats for Air Show as Ganga Recedes

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the water level of the River Ganga has receded below the warning mark, resulting in a significant accumulation of silt along the ghats in Varanasi. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has intensified cleaning and desilting operations ahead of the air show scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat on October 22, 23 and 25.

Speaking on the ongoing cleaning efforts, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Srivastava, has ensured that the ghats will be completely clean before the celebration, ensuring no difficulties are faced by the tourists. The cleaning and desilting operations along the ghats are being carried out on a priority basis, with the Municipal Corporation aiming to complete the work well ahead of the scheduled air show and the festive season, ensuring smooth movement and a hassle-free experience for devotees, pilgrims and tourists visiting the ghats. (ANI)

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