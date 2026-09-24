We Stand With People: Cong Chief On Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA Rath' Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Thursday said that political leaders can travel anywhere for election campaigning, while asserting that Congress is continuing its work and remains with the people amid Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA Rath' Yatra.

Reacting to Yadav's launch of the 'PDA Rath' campaign from Lucknow to Raebareli ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rai said, "Anyone can go anywhere for election campaigning. We are certainly doing our work; we stand firmly with the people through their joys and sorrows."

Rai said that people are joining Congress in large numbers and claimed that Rahul Gandhi is currently drawing attention across the country by raising issues concerning the people. "People are joining the Congress in large numbers. Today, the entire nation is looking towards Rahul Gandhi; he is vigorously raising issues concerning the country and fighting the nation's battle," he told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav launches 'PDA Rath' Yatra

Yadav on Thursday launched the Samajwadi Party's 'PDA Rath' campaign from Lucknow, travelling towards Raebareli as part of the party's mobilisation ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections. The campaign focuses on the party's PDA -- Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) -- coalition.

Posters featuring Yadav were put up across Raebareli ahead of his arrival. The convoy was brought to a temporary halt after a large crowd of party workers and supporters gathered to welcome him. Supporters wearing red Samajwadi caps waved party flags and raised slogans. Yadav, standing atop the open section of the campaign bus, greeted the crowd as supporters lined the road for several hundred metres.

'Bulldozer of votes' will defeat BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing reporters during the yatra, Yadav targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the "bulldozer of votes" would defeat the party in the 2027 Assembly elections. "We will not only defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, but they will also be completely wiped out from Uttar Pradesh. The visible public support – the people themselves will work to erase the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh. Those who, out of fear of the bulldozer, driven by discrimination, are carrying out demolitions, religious and political, using bulldozers illegally against their opponents," Yadav said.

"This time, the 'bulldozer of votes' will defeat them; they are set to be wiped out," he claimed.

Explaining the 'PDA' formulation

Explaining the PDA formulation, Yadav said it included backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and women, and alleged that these sections were not acceptable to the BJP. "PDA -- where the backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis. They don't even call Adivasis 'Adivasis'; they call them 'Vanvasis'. They have no love for Adivasis. And then there are our minority Muslim brothers. Under 'A' for 'Minority', we have our Sikh brethren. These minorities include Sikh brothers, Parsis, and Buddhists," he said.

"And when you include all minority groups -- along with women, who constitute half the population -- these are the people who find it unpalatable," he added.

Yadav attacks BJP on inflation, unemployment

Yadav also attacked the BJP government over inflation, unemployment, investment and farmers' income. "Faced with issues like inflation, unemployment, a lack of investment, and the failure to double farmers' income, they are now harking back to the pre-2017 era-looking at 2022 and 2027. They have to give an account of their ten years in power. They are rattled," he said.

He alleged that the ruling party uses the administration when it has no answers. "When the BJP has no answers, they push the administration to the forefront to carry out their negative politics. They use the administration to perpetrate injustice. But their brand of 'justice' cannot stand up to the scrutiny of the people," Yadav said.

"The administration that used to boast so loudly, you saw it today. The administration of Raebareli has effectively shifted to Bareilly," he added.

Yadav demands CEC's resignation over alleged poll irregularities

Reacting to a report by The Indian Express saying objections raised by two Election Commissioners over discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Yadav demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral process. "The Election Commissioner and those within the Election Commission who have engaged in discrimination should resign on their own accord. All opposition members, those who wish to strengthen and save democracy, and those who uphold the Constitution are demanding this," he said.

"Given such a serious allegation, the Chief Election Commissioner should voluntarily resign and step down," Yadav added.

He further alleged, "At times, they were getting fake signatures made; at other times, they were wrongly deleting names or adding new ones. They were acting as puppets of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"We had heard about 'Chunav Nochwa' (election-snatcher) in UP, and now we have witnessed this 'Chunav Nochwa' phenomenon ourselves. These 'election-snatchers' should resign and leave immediately," he said.

Alleges 'caste-based task force', discriminatory bulldozer use

Yadav also alleged discrimination in the use of bulldozers, saying, "This isn't the STF. It is a 'Swajati Task Force' (Caste-based Task Force)."

"Their bulldozer operates with discrimination too," he said, adding that the public would vote the BJP out of power. "Their cup of sin is full. The public will not only vote them out but also completely wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party," Yadav added.

SP sets target for 2027 Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav has also set a target of increasing the party's tally by 27,000 votes in every Assembly constituency. At the SP's state executive meeting last week, Yadav outlined the party's strategy, criticised the state's handling of law and order and expressed gratitude to the Muslim community while taking political swipes at BJP and alliance leaders. "We have decided that in the 2027 assembly elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP," Yadav said.

Yatra's political significance

The PDA Rath campaign comes against the backdrop of a clash between members of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Raebareli. MLA Rahul Lodhi had accused the district police of physically assaulting him during the subsequent crackdown-an allegation denied by local police authorities. Following the incident, Yadav had publicly announced that he would visit Raebareli and call upon Lodhi at his residence to extend his support.

Politically, commencing the 'PDA Rath' yatra from Raebareli-the parliamentary constituency represented by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi-is seen as an early step by the Samajwadi Party to mobilise its Pichhda (backwards), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minority) coalition ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)