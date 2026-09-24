Asian Games: Swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das Storm Into Finals

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly

Swimmer Sajan Prakash advanced to the finals of the men's 200 m butterfly competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. Sajan finished third in his heat with a time of 2:00.94, booking himself a spot in the final. The final will take place at 2:51 PM IST, as per Olympics.

Men's 200m Backstroke

India's Rishabh Das also made it to the finals of the 200 m men's backstroke competition, finishing fourth across the heats with a time of 2:00.53. Utkarsh Patil also advanced, finishing in ninth place by clocking a time of 2:02.13. The final is scheduled for 1:55 PM IST.

Men's 400m Freestyle

Coming to the men's 400 m freestyle action, Aneesh Sunil and Dhakshan Shashikumar missed out on the final spot, finishing 17th and 18th respectively across their heats. Aneesh clocked a time of 3:58.08, while Dhakshan had a time of 3:58.73. Only the top 10 swimmers across the heats made it to the final.

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Earlier in shooting, the pairing of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh advanced to the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday. Kamaljeet and Suruchi finished at the top of the charts with a score of 587-29x, four short of a world record (currently held by China since July 2026). The Indian duo, as per ESPN, produced three great series of 196, 195 and 196, which gave them a berth in the finals. In the finals, India will be facing Iran (584-17x), South Korea (582-23x) and Indonesia (580-30x).

Men's 10m Air Pistol Team

This comes after some underwhelming outings for pistol shooters. Yesterday, the trio of Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna and Aakash Bhardwaj finished fourth in the men's 10 m air pistol team event. India finished in fourth place with a score of 1727-53x. Above them were China (1743-70x), Indonesia (1743-57x) and Japan (1730-54x).

Kamaljeet completed his 60 shots with a score of 580-16x and was positioned ninth. On the other hand, Aakash finished eleventh with a score of 579-20x. Only the top eight shooters earn qualification for the individual final. Kedarling Uchaganve had an awful ranking, finishing 35th with a score of 568. (ANI)

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