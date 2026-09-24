Engineered For Confidence: FREELANDER 8 Brings Intelligent Technology To Diverse All-Terrain Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER today highlighted the intelligent technology and all-terrain capability of FREELANDER 8 ahead of its Global Brand Launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September. As the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand prepares to introduce FREELANDER 8 to international audiences, the brand is showcasing how its technologies respond to different driving demands, from desert and gravel environments to paved roads and everyday urban mobility.

At the core of FREELANDER 8's all-terrain performance is the Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS). Featuring nine modes, the system enables the vehicle to adapt to changing surfaces and driving conditions, extending intelligent control from everyday roads to more demanding terrain.







Working alongside i-ATS, the virtual central differential lock and rear electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) enhance stability and traction management on challenging surfaces. Across previous product validations, FREELANDER 8 has been tested in scenarios including deserts, gravel roads, rocky terrain, steep climbs, water crossings and paved roads. Together with i-ATS, the virtual central differential lock and rear e-LSD support the vehicle's adaptability as surfaces and driving conditions change in diverse global environments.

Beyond all-terrain driving, intelligent technology also extends to the everyday challenges of urban mobility. Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), offered in selected markets, is designed to support users across a wide range of parking scenarios, from tight urban spaces and complex surroundings to challenging weather conditions. Remote parking and vehicle summon allow users to manage parking tasks through a mobile application, while functions such as space searching and obstacle avoidance further simplify the process. Together, these features bring the principles of Smart Confidence into everyday use.







From desert terrain to urban parking, FREELANDER 8 leverages advanced technology to meet diverse demands of modern mobility. Its Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS) adapts to shifting driving conditions, while SIVP delivers greater convenience for daily journeys. Blending British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom, FREELANDER 8 embodies Beyond the Legend - pairing all-terrain versatility with technology engineered for the real-world needs of Freedom Seekers.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand jointly developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



