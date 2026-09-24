Dubai Basketball Stun Real Madrid In Euroleague At Coca-Cola Arena

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Reigning ABA League champions Dubai Basketball got off to a flying start in the new EuroLeague season with a thrilling 78-77 win over Spanish giants Real Madrid at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday.

In a game where fortunes swung like a pendulum, Dubai Basketball held their nerve in crunch moments to clinch victory in front of their adoring fans.

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Before the start of the game, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday.

On the court, Dubai Basketball had many heroes on an unforgettable night, but it was Dwayne Bacon who stole the show with 24 points.

Mfiondu Kabengele and Filip Petrušev also made crucial contributions to help the team overcome Real Madrid in the dying minutes of an engrossing battle.

Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual was delighted with his team's performance in the opening match of the new EuroLeague season.

Pascual also praised the home fans, who never stopped cheering for the team.

“I was completely focused on the game, which, as I said, was a very special one. But first of all, I would like to thank all the fans who came here,” the head coach said.

“I hope that day by day we can gain more and more fans. That will be the best win we can achieve this season – to make people love basketball in Dubai and feel that they are part of this project.

“I am sure that the people who came here enjoyed themselves a lot, so I am very happy for them. My sincere thanks to everyone for being here with us.”

The team will now take on Barcelona in their next EuroLeague home game on September 29 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Established in 2024, Dubai Basketball made their ABA League debut in the 2024-2025 season, earning a semifinal place.

In their second season, the Dubai-based club, featuring elite European players, competed in two competitions simultaneously: the EuroLeague and the ABA League.

While they finished 11th in their debut EuroLeague season, missing a play-in berth (top-10 position) by a whisker, Dubai Basketball finished the season with a stunning ABA League triumph in June 2026.

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