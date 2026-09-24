Gang Steals Rs1.6 Million From Two Atms In India's Telangana In 2-Minute Raids

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An inter-state gang is suspected to be behind the recent burglary of two State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs in Karimnagar district in the Indian state of Telangana, with the thieves making off with nearly ₹16 lakh in cash (₹1.6 million/ Dh61,350).

The ATMs at Thimmapur and Durshed, located along the Rajiv Highway on the outskirts of Karimnagar, were targeted between 3am and 4am. Thimmapur is on the Hyderabad side of Karimnagar, while Durshed lies towards the Peddapalli side.

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At the Thimmapur ATM, the burglars broke open the cash trays using gas cutters and escaped with ₹7,13,400. They then travelled about 16km to the Durshed ATM, where they arrived around 3.30am and stole another ₹8,55,000 after cutting open the machine.

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The entire operation reportedly took only about two minutes at each location. CCTV footage showed the suspects were travelling in a black Scorpio. Police also suspect that three to four persons were involved and that they may have conducted a recce of the locations before carrying out the thefts.

The suspects reportedly sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras inside the ATM kiosks to prevent the recording of their activities. One of the suspects was allegedly seen wearing women's clothing and a mask in an apparent attempt to evade identification.

The security agency's office in Delhi received an alert about the Durshed ATM breach at around 3.40am. Following the alert, police reached the spot within about 10 minutes. At Thimmapur, morning walkers noticed that the ATM had been broken into around 5.30am and alerted the police.

Investigators suspect that the gang may have entered Karimnagar from the Hyderabad side and fled towards Peddapalli. Police have collected CCTV footage from locations along the suspected route, including nearby areas and toll plazas, to trace the movements of the suspects.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam, Additional DCP Venkatramana and ACP G Vijay Kumar inspected the two crime scenes and reviewed the investigation. Four special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects.

“A professional inter-state gang seems to have committed the theft. Previously, a gang from Haryana was involved in different crimes reported in Telangana. It has to be confirmed whether the same gang or another one was involved in this crime. The special teams are working to trace the culprits. Depending on the progress, more teams will be added,” Gaush Alam told Telangana Today.

Police said this was the first such major ATM theft reported in Karimnagar city. The precision with which the ATMs were targeted, the use of gas cutters, the disabling of CCTV cameras and the suspects' quick escape have led investigators to suspect the involvement of an experienced gang.

The twin thefts have also caused concern among local residents, who said they were already worried about burglaries occurring at regular intervals. They urged the police to intensify patrolling and take preventive measures to ensure the safety of residents and businesses in the area.

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