New Venues And Regional Events Broaden Qatar's Tourism Offering

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's 2026/2027 events programme is expanding beyond the capital, with new and relocated events planned across the country as Visit Qatar seeks to showcase regional identities and broaden the tourism experience.

Ahmed Al-Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, said different regions would play a central role in this year's calendar.

“Qatar International Food Festival will come again to Lusail City,” he said.

The calendar will also introduce new events and locations, including activities in Brouq in western Qatar and Doha Outdoors towards the end of the year.

Al-Binali said the expansion would help present an integrated picture of the country's cultural and geographical diversity while bringing together the efforts of government entities, cultural organisations and private-sector institutions.

The wider geographic focus coincides with Visit Qatar's launch of its winter campaign,“A World of Events in Qatar”, which promotes sporting events, concerts, desert experiences and outdoor activities to audiences across the GCC.

The campaign invites visitors to explore Qatar during the winter season while highlighting the range of experiences available beyond major sporting and entertainment venues.