Qatar Unifies National Events Under Qatar Calendar 2026/2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is bringing more than 560 cultural, sporting and entertainment events under a single national platform as part of efforts to create a more coordinated events ecosystem and strengthen the country's tourism offering.

The Qatar Calendar 2026/2027, launched by Visit Qatar, brings together festivals, championships and other events taking place across the country, allowing citizens, residents and visitors to discover upcoming activities and plan their experiences in advance.

Qatar Tourism Chairman His Excellency Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji said:“Qatar Calendar serves as a unified national platform, bringing together cultural, entertainment and sporting events delivered by entities across the country,” Al-Kharji said at the launch event.

He said the platform would help amplify and promote events, expand their reach among residents and visitors, and provide a trusted source of information for audiences and the blade-->

Al-Kharji said the initiative also reflected collaboration between government entities and private-sector partners in delivering an integrated tourism experience.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains on advancing high-quality tourism projects, fostering an environment that enables investment and sustainable growth, accelerating digital innovation and raising standards of service excellence,” he said.

Visit Qatar CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi said the calendar features more than 560 events covering arts, sport, culture, family festivals and environmental blade-->

“Qatar's strength as a leading tourism destination lies not only in the diversity of experiences it offers, but in its exceptional ability to bring together world-class events, strategic partnerships and seamless experiences,” he said.

The launch also featured a promotional presentation highlighting major events on the calendar, including Formula 1 at Lusail Circuit, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Art Basel Qatar, tennis and padel championships and the Doha International Music and Marching Festival.

A panel discussion on“The Role of Sport in Enhancing the Country's Image as a Dynamic Destination” further examined Qatar's sporting legacy and its potential to support tourism growth.

HE Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji and His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Thawadi, Executive Member of the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy, discussed how Qatar's experience hosting major sporting events had strengthened its infrastructure, expertise and international blade-->

The launch concluded MoUs signing ceremonies led by Visit Qatar with the stakeholders to strengthen relations in similar fields.

The MoUs aim to strengthen coordination between tourism and events stakeholders and contribute to a more integrated national events offering.

The Qatar Calendar is available through Visit Qatar's digital platforms, giving audiences access to event information and enabling them to plan visits and experiences throughout the year.

entertainment events tourism Qatar Calendar Visit Qatar