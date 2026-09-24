Visit Qatar Deepens Cooperation With SC To Build Integrated National Events Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar did an initiative to sign an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to strengthen co-ordination across Qatar's growing events ecosystem as the country seeks to build on more than a decade of experience in hosting major international events.

A MoU signed between the two entities will establish a Joint Working Group focused on sharing expertise and talent and supporting the planning and delivery of entertainment, cultural, sporting and business events, conferences and tourism experiences across Qatar. The agreement was signed during the launch of Visit Qatar's Qatar Calendar 2026-2027.

Visit Qatar was represented by its CEO, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, while the SC was represented by Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC).

His Excellency Hassan Al Thawadi, Managing Director of the SC, said the partnership with Visit Qatar would be central to implementing the committee's new mandate and strengthening collaboration among stakeholders involved in organising events.

“Our partnership with Visit Qatar is central to the realisation of the new mandate. The SC operates in close conjunction with event organisers, coordinating plans, timelines and resources across the sector, while Visit Qatar carries Qatar's story to the world as a destination and a host,” Al Thawadi said.

He added that the MoU forms part of a broader effort to bring stakeholders across the national events ecosystem closer together and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The partnership comes as the SC takes on an expanded role in developing Qatar's long-term events sector.

Under the Amiri Decision on the reorganisation of the SC, the committee is tasked with developing a long-term, integrated vision for hosting and organising events within and outside Qatar, in collaboration with national stakeholders.

The mandate also includes supporting the development of the State's five-year events calendar and helping different entities deliver events sustainably and efficiently across multiple disciplines, while ensuring the sector contributes to the country's wider development plans.

As part of the new framework, an Events Selection Committee established by the SC Board of Directors evaluates events and provides recommendations to relevant national stakeholders.

The Qatar Events Platform is another key component of the framework, bringing event activities together through a single national digital system through which government entities can plan, coordinate and manage events.

Al Thawadi said Qatar's experience in hosting major events over the past decade had created capabilities that could now be deployed to develop a more sustainable and commercially viable events sector.

“The real legacy that came out of the events we have hosted over the past decade is capability: the systems, experience and people who know how to plan, deliver and run major events at the highest level,” he said.

“Our mandate is about putting that capability to work: building an events sector that stands on its own, creates space for the private sector to grow, and generates real returns for Qatar well beyond any single event.”

The MoU was announced alongside the Qatar Calendar 2026-2027 launch, where Al Thawadi also joined His Excellency Saad Al-Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, for a high-level panel discussion titled“The Role of Sport in Enhancing the Country's Image as a Dynamic Destination”.

The discussion examined the role of major sporting events in contributing to Qatar's international profile as a tourism and events destination.

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