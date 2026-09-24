Ministry Hosts Annual Awareness Forum With 61 Government Entities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Department of Case Studies and Analysis under the State Cases Affairs Sector, organised the second annual awareness forum for government entities for 2026, with the participation of directors and representatives of legal departments from 61 government bodies, as part of efforts to familiarise partners with its services and enhance institutional partnership.

The forum featured presentations focusing on legal insights to draw lessons from court rulings and cases, as well as addressing legal challenges facing government entities, aiming to elevate institutional legal efficiency and mitigate future recurring disputes.

The assistant director of the Department of Case Studies and Analysis, Aldana al-Nuaimi, affirmed the department's commitment to converting judicial experience into knowledge, knowledge into prevention, and lessons learned into practical application, stressing that government legal work cannot achieve its goals if entities operate in isolation.

She said that the government entities are an essential part of the partnership that the department seeks to cultivate to explore proactive legal solutions, noting the department's readiness to receive requests for legal opinions on administrative grievances, serving as an additional channel for inter-governmental collaboration.

Ministry of Justice Department of Case Studies and Analysis State Cases Affairs Sector