EMMA International Welcomes Jacob Griesbach As Business Development Specialist

EMMA International Welcomes Jacob Griesbach

Jacob Griesbach's Addition to EMMA International

A quote from EMMA CEO, Carmine Jabri.

EMMA International's Company Information

Jacob Griesbach

Experienced sales professional joins EMMA International to strengthen client relationships and support continued growth across the life sciences industry.

- Carmine JabriMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EMMA International, a global leader in regulatory, quality, and compliance consulting for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that Jacob Griesbach has joined the company as a Business Development Specialist.Griesbach brings extensive healthcare sales and business development experience spanning the pharmaceutical, biologics, and medical device industries. Throughout his career, he has led new business development initiatives, strategic account management, and customer engagement programs across a broad range of healthcare settings.He has worked closely with large Integrated Delivery Networks, health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and post-acute care providers nationally. Through these partnerships, Griesbach has helped organizations improve patient outcomes by connecting them with innovative therapies, medical technologies, and clinical solutions to address complex clinical and operational needs.“Jacob's healthcare industry experience and relationship-focused approach make him a valuable addition to our business development team,” said Carmine Jabri, CEO of EMMA International.“His ability to understand complex organizational needs and build trusted relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand EMMA International's reach across the life sciences industry. Jacob will play a critical role in helping organizations understand how EMMA Internationals regulatory, quality, compliance, and operational expertise can address their challenges and support their growth.”Griesbach will be responsible for overseeing and implementing strategies to enhance EMMA International's revenue streams, foster key partnerships, and drive business development initiatives. His leadership and extensive experience will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's market position and ensuring sustainable growth.Griesbach's addition comes as EMMA International continues to expand its presence and capabilities across the life science industry. By strengthening the company's business development efforts and building relationships with organizations navigating increasingly complex regulatory, quality, and compliance challenges, he will support EMMA International's continued growth while helping introduce more organizations to the experience and customized solutions that have defined the company for more than a decade.

Emma Prewitt

EMMA International Consulting Group

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Life Sciences | EMMA International

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EMMA International Welcomes Jacob Griesbach as Business Development Specialist News Provided By EMMA International Consulting Group September 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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