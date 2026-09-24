Attorneys Admission Committee Meets Under Chairmanship Of Justice Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Attorneys Admission Committee met Thursday under the chairmanship of His Excellency the Committee Chairman and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the items on its agenda.

Three lawyers took the legal oath before the committee after completing their training period.

The committee also considered applications to register several individuals engaged in equivalent legal professions on the roll of practicing lawyers and registered a group of new lawyers on the roll of trainee lawyers.

It also reviewed applications from two candidates seeking to complete their training period in preparation for practicing the legal profession.

As part of the progression of lawyers' registration before the courts, the committee approved transferring the registration of one lawyer from the roll of practicing lawyers admitted before the Court of First Instance to the roll of lawyers admitted before the Court of Appeal.

It also approved transferring another lawyer's registration from the Court of Appeal roll to the roll of practicing lawyers admitted before the Court of Cassation.

The committee also discussed several comprehensive regulatory and development matters concerning the legal profession and reviewed the minutes of its subcommittees.

HE al-Mohannadi congratulated the new lawyers who took the legal oath, stressing the importance of serving as role models in competence and adherence to professional ethics and to the noble mission of the legal profession in upholding the rule of law and achieving justice.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the minister stressed the Ministry of Justice's continued commitment to developing the legal profession, qualifying young national professionals and providing a supportive legislative and institutional environment that enables lawyers to perform their duties efficiently and competently, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and in support of the targets of the Third National Development Strategy.

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