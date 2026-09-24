Qatar Participates In Ministerial Event On 'Call To Action For Palestinian Children In West Bank And Gaza'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar participated Thursday in a high-level ministerial event on "Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza", held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad represented Qatar at the event.

In her address, the minister reaffirmed Qatar's support for the "Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza" and reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Palestinian children, noting that the call to action outlines key action points.

These include urging parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, respect international law – including international human rights law and international humanitarian law – and put an end to grave violations against children, such as killing and maiming.

HE Dr al-Misnad added that the situation in the West Bank and Gaza is a tragic example of how children continue to bear the heaviest burden and face immense hardships in conflict zones.

She pointed to the latest humanitarian situation report from the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which indicates that as the new school year begins across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, children continue to face barriers to accessing safe education due to displacement, insecurity caused by airstrikes and other attacks, damage to facilities, and ongoing restrictions on freedom of movement.

HE Dr al-Misnad stated that the international community must continue its vigorous efforts to ensure accountability for those responsible and to take urgent measures to protect children.

She added that alleviating the suffering of children has been a primary driver of Qatar's mediation efforts regarding the Gaza Strip.

The minister noted that Qatar has prioritised the safety and well-being of children by contributing to urgent humanitarian efforts that benefit children and their families.

She also mentioned that Qatar signed an agreement with the United Nations to supply approximately 1.3mn litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip, as part of a grant aimed at supporting the continuity of vital health services and essential humanitarian operations.

HE Dr al-Misnad affirmed that Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting children worldwide through various humanitarian and development initiatives designed to provide essential services, including education, healthcare, and protection to vulnerable children, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

She highlighted the pivotal role played by the Doha-based Analysis and Communication Centre of the Office of the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict in fostering research, co-operation, and capacity-building efforts to protect children in conflict zones.

The minister reiterated Qatar's firm and supportive stance regarding the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people – including their right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.

She stated that, guided by its principles and a long-standing commitment, Qatar will continue to play a leading role in international efforts to support the Palestinian people, including Palestinian children, as well as children across the globe.

United Nations General Assembly West Bank Gaza