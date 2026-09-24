US-Seized Tankers Of Iranian Oil Are In Atlantic: Tracker

MENAFN - Jordan Times) LONDON - Three Iran-linked oil tankers seized by the United States and carrying nearly six million barrels of Iranian crude oil were in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, tracking data indicated.

They did not have their destination marked on their transponders, but specialist website TankerTrackers said Wednesday on X that they were heading towards the United States.

"Nearly six million barrels (valued at nearly $600 million) of seized Iranian crude oil are quietly crossing the Atlantic Ocean towards the United States of America," the post said.

One of the tankers, the Majestic X, briefly listed the US as its destination from July 31 to August 2, as it began heading towards the Atlantic from waters off Malaysia, according to tracking data from maritime platform Kpler.

The three tankers are sanctioned by the United States under programmes aimed at limiting Iran's oil exports.

They were seized after the US started a blockade of Iranian ports in retaliation for Iran's closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil exports from Gulf countries.

Iran's blockade of the strait followed US-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

Two of the tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani, are currently off Brazil's northern coast, Kpler data showed.

Both vessels were seized by the US in April after loading oil in Iran, according to Kpler.

At the time of their seizure, their transponders listed China and Singapore as their respective destinations.

The US Department of War described the seizures as an effort to "disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran", in X posts in April.

The third tanker, the Lenore, crossed into the Atlantic via Cape Horn off South Africa on Tuesday, according to its GPS track shown by Kpler.

The supertanker was seized by the US in early June in the Indian Ocean.

Its destination at the time was not specified.