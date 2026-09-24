83 Patents, Nearly 4,900 Trademarks Registered In Eight Months

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Industrial Property Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply registered 83 patents during the first eight months of the year, including two domestic applications.

According to official data released by the directorate and reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, 4,875 trademarks were registered during the same period, while 3,760 existing trademarks were renewed.

The directorate also recorded the renewal of 364 patents, issued 14 trademark licensing agreements, processed 966 administrative amendments to industrial property names and addresses, and registered 695 ownership transfers.

Under Jordan's intellectual property legislation, a patent protects an innovative technical concept relating to a product, a manufacturing process, or both, that addresses a specific technical problem.

The patent registration process includes guidance for inventors, submission of applications, technical and formal examinations, and the issuance of the final patent certificate.

The process also includes public disclosure measures, including publication in the Official Gazette and access to the public register, in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

A trademark is any visible sign used, or intended to be used, by commercial entities to distinguish their goods, products or services from those of competitors.