ACI Exports Exceed Jd5b Mark, Driven By Broader Global Reach

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Exports by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exceeded JD5 billion during the first eight months of the year, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of Jordanian manufacturing amid regional challenges.

According to ACI data, total exports reached JD5.263 billion during the January-August period, up from JD4.822 billion in the same period last year, an increase of 9.2 per cent.

The figures point to a broader geographical reach, with Jordanian products entering new and non-traditional markets across Africa, Europe and non-Arab Asian countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Growth was recorded across most industrial sectors, with the exception of the leather and garments sector, and the engineering, electrical and information technology sectors, which declined by 0.3 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively.

The packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies sector recorded the strongest growth, rising 41.1 per cent, followed by chemicals and cosmetics, which increased 28.6 per cent.

India, Iraq, the United States and Saudi Arabia remained the four largest export destinations, collectively accounting for more than half of total exports at JD2.750 billion.

India remained the largest destination, with exports rising 1.8 per cent to JD779 million, compared with JD765 million in the same period last year.

Exports to Iraq increased 26.2 per cent to around JD769 million, up from JD609 million, while shipments to Saudi Arabia rose 3.8 per cent to JD577 million.

Exports to the US, however, fell 23.4 per cent to JD625 million from JD816 million.

Regional exports also recorded growth, with shipments to Syria rising 16.4 per cent to around JD266 million and those to Palestine increasing 20 per cent to JD134 million.

Exports to China surged 144.4 per cent to around JD204 million, compared with JD83 million during the same period last year.

Further gains were recorded in a range of international markets, including Armenia, Spain, Australia, Bahrain, the UAE, Scotland, Sudan, Morocco, Somalia, Greece and Belgium.

Arab countries remained the largest export destination by region, receiving JD2.669 billion worth of goods, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD1.250 billion and North America at JD666 million.

Exports to EU member states stood at JD337 million, while non-EU European countries received JD186 million. African markets accounted for JD69 million, South America JD37 million and other global markets JD49 million.

By sector, based on certificates of origin issued by the ACI, mining industries accounted for the largest share of exports at JD1.198 billion, followed by chemicals and cosmetics at JD1.106 billion and food, agricultural and livestock products at JD714 million.

Engineering, electrical and IT products accounted for JD687 million, while therapeutic and medical supplies reached JD511 million and leather and garments JD427 million.

Other exports included packaging and paper products at JD248 million, plastics and rubber at JD224 million, construction industries at JD131 million, and wood and furniture products at JD16 million.