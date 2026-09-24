PM Modi Pays Tributes To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended humble salutations to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary and said that his thoughts and ideals continue to inspire public welfare and nation-building.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X in Hindi and said, "My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today. Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "On the birth anniversary of the pioneer of 'Integral Humanism' and 'Antyodaya', the eminent nationalist thinker and founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyayaji, humble tribute."

"He presented a concept of development rooted in Indian culture and life values, in which the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society is accorded the highest priority. His thought continues even today to be a source of inspiration for building an inclusive, self-reliant, and developed India," he said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also remembered him and said, "Remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji, the guiding force behind the vision of Antyodaya and a source of inspiration for us all, on his Birth Anniversary."

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Education Minister, said, "Remembering the guiding light of Indian political thought, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. His timeless concept of 'Ekatma Manavvad' (Integral Humanism) serves as the foundational blueprint for our nation's socio-economic growth, ensuring that development reaches the very last person in the queue. Upholding his vision of Antyodaya, we reaffirm our commitment to building an inclusive, self-reliant, and truly prosperous India."

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (September 25, 1916 - February 11, 1968) was a politician, philosopher, and a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the modern Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).