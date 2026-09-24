Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 25: Check Gold, Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices remained in focus on September 25 as bullion markets continued to react to developments in US monetary policy, economic data and geopolitical tensions. Spot gold rose during the early trading session, while US gold futures and domestic MCX gold also recorded gains. Silver futures edged higher as well. For Indian buyers, gold rates can differ from one city to another because of local market conditions, taxes and other pricing factors. The latest city-wise rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold, along with 999-purity silver, are given below. Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,51,000 Rs 1,38,450 Rs 2,28,900 Mumbai Rs 1,50,870 Rs 1,38,320 Rs 2,28,520 Kolkata Rs 1,51,010 Rs 1,38,320 Rs 2,28,520 Chennai Rs 1,51,420 Rs 1,38,800 Rs 2,34,030 Bengaluru Rs 1,50,610 Rs 1,38,000 Rs 2,28,520 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,610 Rs 1,38,000 Rs 2,28,520

Note: Gold and silver rates can change during the day. Jewellery prices may also be higher because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs.

The reports indicate that spot gold gained 0.44% to $4,294 per ounce in early trading on September 25, while US gold futures advanced 0.62% to $4,324.80 per ounce. MCX gold futures for October 5 delivery had closed the previous session 0.09% higher.

Domestic spot gold had closed the previous session at Rs 1,50,106 per 10 grams, while silver was at Rs 2,28,268 per kilogram. The latest movement in international bullion markets therefore remains an important factor for Indian gold and silver prices.

According to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital,“With the Fed's tightening path now the dominant driver, the next test for gold is whether incoming US data keeps running hot - another strong print would likely open the door to a slide toward the $4,200, while any sign of the labour market cooling, or a fresh escalation out of the Gulf, could quickly bring buyers back in.”

The expert commentary highlights how closely gold is currently linked to expectations around US interest rates, economic indicators and geopolitical developments. Stronger-than-expected US economic data could put pressure on gold, while signs of a cooling labour market or renewed geopolitical tensions could support demand for the precious metal.

Gold prices also vary depending on purity. 24K gold represents the highest purity commonly quoted for investment purposes, while 22K gold is widely used for jewellery because it contains other metals that provide greater durability.