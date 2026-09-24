Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 25: Check Gold, Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|24K Gold (10g)
|22K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,51,000
|Rs 1,38,450
|Rs 2,28,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,50,870
|Rs 1,38,320
|Rs 2,28,520
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,51,010
|Rs 1,38,320
|Rs 2,28,520
|Chennai
|Rs 1,51,420
|Rs 1,38,800
|Rs 2,34,030
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,50,610
|Rs 1,38,000
|Rs 2,28,520
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,50,610
|Rs 1,38,000
|Rs 2,28,520
Note: Gold and silver rates can change during the day. Jewellery prices may also be higher because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs.
The reports indicate that spot gold gained 0.44% to $4,294 per ounce in early trading on September 25, while US gold futures advanced 0.62% to $4,324.80 per ounce. MCX gold futures for October 5 delivery had closed the previous session 0.09% higher.
Domestic spot gold had closed the previous session at Rs 1,50,106 per 10 grams, while silver was at Rs 2,28,268 per kilogram. The latest movement in international bullion markets therefore remains an important factor for Indian gold and silver prices.
According to Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital,“With the Fed's tightening path now the dominant driver, the next test for gold is whether incoming US data keeps running hot - another strong print would likely open the door to a slide toward the $4,200, while any sign of the labour market cooling, or a fresh escalation out of the Gulf, could quickly bring buyers back in.”
The expert commentary highlights how closely gold is currently linked to expectations around US interest rates, economic indicators and geopolitical developments. Stronger-than-expected US economic data could put pressure on gold, while signs of a cooling labour market or renewed geopolitical tensions could support demand for the precious metal.
Gold prices also vary depending on purity. 24K gold represents the highest purity commonly quoted for investment purposes, while 22K gold is widely used for jewellery because it contains other metals that provide greater durability.
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