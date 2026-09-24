MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotics Australia Group, a national organisation for robotics, automation and physical AI, and HowToRobot, the global validation system for physical automation, have announced a country-wide partnership to accelerate automation adoption across Australian industry.

Together, the two organisations give Australian manufacturers a structured, AI-based system to plan, validate, and source automation – removing the guesswork that has held many businesses back from acting.

Australian businesses will access the initiative locally through href="" target="_blank" co, a dedicated Australian site operated by Robotics Australia Group and powered by HowToRobot.

The platform helps businesses identify and scope investment opportunities for automation in their operations – and provides a structured system to validate feasibility, costs, and solution concepts from a global base of over 20,000 vetted suppliers (500 in Australia alone).

Paul Mason, CEO of Robotics Australia Group, says:”Australia's manufacturers know they need to automate, but many have been hesitant to invest due to uncertainty about how to deal with new robotics technology. We are excited to – in partnership with HowToRobot – provide them with the system, expertise, and clarity they need to succeed.”

First national platform for automation buyers and suppliers

The partnership puts the HowToRobot platform at the centre of Australia's automation procurement, with Australian businesses able to access the initiative through the dedicated local site com. It removes key barriers that have held businesses back from automating: