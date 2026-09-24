ASI And Softbank Launch Autonomous Construction Joint Venture

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Autonomous Solutions (ASI), a developer of industrial vehicle automation and creator of industrial autonomous fleet orchestration system Mobius, has formed a joint venture with SoftBank with the goal of developing and commercializing autonomous construction equipment for large infrastructure projects.

The joint venture has been capitalized by SoftBank Group for meaningful scale across a number of construction use cases, substantially enhancing ASI's capacity to meet the market's need for next-generation autonomous solutions focused on civil construction and material handling.

In addition to the ASI/SoftBank joint venture, SoftBank Group invested $225 million in ASI, providing capital to grow its commercial operations across the broader construction market.

Mel Torrie, ASI CEO, says:“This joint venture with SoftBank positions ASI at the forefront of autonomous construction innovation – built for scale, engineered for longevity, and open to every major equipment brand on the jobsite.

“Together, we offer automated OEM-agnostic heavy equipment solutions that let customers deploy mixed fleets of haul trucks, dozers, loaders, compactors, and more – all operating autonomously together across complex tasks from earthmoving to vertical construction.

“Backed by world-class capital and 25+ years of proven technology, we're not just advancing autonomy – we're inviting the industry's leading builders of large infrastructure projects, like roadways, airports, railways, waste management, and other adjacent applications, to shape the future of construction with us.”