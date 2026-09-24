New York Investigators Repatriate 36 Syrian Artifacts Worth Over $5 Million

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York investigators have returned, with a combined value exceeding, to Syria, authorities announced on Wednesday. Among the repatriated items is alooted from the ancient site of Palmyra.

The collection also includes 14 mosaics, described as“extraordinary,” which were stolen from a Roman-era villa in Syria. These mosaics are linked to antiquities dealer Georges Lotfi, a former informant for the Manhattan district attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit. In 2022, Lotfi was charged with criminal possession of stolen artifacts from Syria and Lebanon, and he is currently wanted by New York authorities and Interpol.

The restitution made on Wednesday featured a significant section of flooring from the 3rd century BCE, depicting the wedding of the god Telete and Eros alongside Aphrodite and the Three Graces. This piece was seized in 2021 from a storage unit owned by Lotfi. The Palmyra relief, a limestone sculpture weighing over 1,000 pounds, portrays a reclining man attended by women and children. It was created for a burial chamber in the late 2nd century CE. Manhattan investigators believe the relief was likely cut from a wall by looters, leaving the figures intact, before being smuggled out of Syria and eventually reaching Dubai. Palmyra itself was later destroyed by ISIS between 2015 and 2017.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., also disclosed that his office seized 13 pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art yesterday, bringing the total number of antiquities seized from the museum since 2017 to over 402. These items are collectively valued at more than $98.7 million. In July, the Met characterized these seizures as part of a collaborative initiative with the D.A.'s office to remove looted objects from its collection. Lucian Simmons, who leads the Met's team of 12 provenance experts, stated at the time:“The Met doesn't want any stolen art in our collection. [The D.A.'s office] has been an invaluable partner to us in this work, particularly their ability to unlock information that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

We previously reported:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has repatriated five ancient Cretan armor pieces and three other antiquities to Greece after provenance investigations.

Source: ARTnews