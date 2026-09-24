Armory Show Embraces Slower Pace And“Red-Chip” Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theof the Armory Show opened on ain New York, presenting a fair that many described as having a more relaxed energy and a focus on emerging artists. This year's event, which was acquired by Frieze in, saw a change in directors, an overhaul of its exhibitor list, and a shift in dates to later in

New York dealer Jayne Drost Johnson of JDJ Gallery observed a new reality in the art market.“We've all noticed that fairs have a different pace the last couple of years,” Johnson stated.“It's more consistent, not just all about one crazy morning, and this way you can have better conversations. Even at [last year's] Art Basel Miami Beach, which was great for me, I was making as many sales the last day as the first. So a slow first morning is not a sign of how things are going to go.” Augusto Arbizo, a New York art adviser at Allan Schwartzman's firm, echoed this sentiment, noting the new dates created a“much more relaxed energy” without the typical opening frenzy.

Despite initial slow attendance, particularly in certain areas of the Javits Center, the fair gained momentum by 2 p.m. on opening day. The shift in dates, from the week after Labor Day to September 24–27, also gave the fair breathing room from Frieze's concurrent Seoul fair. Armory director Kyla McMillan believes the later date benefits sales, as collectors have returned from summer holidays and conversations with galleries felt“a bit more intentional this year.” She views the Armory as a“kickoff for the season.”

Sales activity was reported by several galleries, some even before the fair officially opened through emailed previews. First-time exhibitor Kamel Mennour (Paris and New York) sold seven of nine paintings by Dhewadi Hadjab by 1 p.m., each for $110,000. New York's Norr Cohan, at its first Armory since David Norr became co-owner, sold a large multimedia Yinka Shonibare piece for $180,000 to $220,000, two large Eamon Ore-Giron mosaics for $80,000 to $120,000, and a suite of 25 Spencer Finch watercolors for $50,000 to $75,000.

Other sales included approximately 10 paintings by Michelle Paterok from Shrine gallery, priced between $5,500 and $11,000 by midafternoon. Perrotin had sold six paintings by Kathia St. Hilaire by 4 p.m., ranging from $5,000 to $45,000. Cape Town-based Southern Guild, which recently opened in Tribeca, reported numerous sales by 1 p.m., including Zanele Muholi wallpaper works for $52,000 each and Roméo Mivekannin paintings for $56,000 each, along with two reserves on Muholi sculptures at $250,000 each.

The fair also featured curated sections focusing on the Caribbean Sea and its surrounding regions. Platform, overseen by Jovanna Venegas (curator at New York's SculptureCenter), presented large-scale installations, while Focus, organized by María Elena Ortiz (curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth), showcased solo and dual-artist presentations. Tern Gallery (Nassau, Bahamas) sold three Kachelle Knowles paintings for $5,000 each and two Gio Swaby paintings for $18,000 apiece by the day's end. Brazilian gallery Nara Roesler sold an Abraham Palatnik painting for $60,000 and a Marco A. Castillo relief sculpture for $50,000.

This year's edition brought together approximately 230 galleries, similar to last year, with an increased focus on younger dealers and solo presentations. Presents expanded to 55 galleries, and Solo featured 25 artists. Veteran New York art adviser Lara Björk suggested this evolution is key for the Armory, which has spent six to eight years“trying to regain its footing and place in the New York fair and art market.” She believes Frieze is“capitalizing on the lower priced, more 'red-chip' leaning artists and galleries,” a strategy she thinks the art market may need.

Source: ARTnews