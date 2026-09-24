Lucas Museum Debuts, NYC Galleries Host Hundreds Of Openings

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, the billion-dollar institution founded by Star Wars creatorand his wife, has officially opened its doors in. On the East Coast, the fall art season incommenced with literally hundreds of gallery openings, followed by numerous art fairs the same week.

These developments and other key art news were discussed by Culture Editor Min Chen and Wet Paint Columnist Gabi Vidal-Irizarry.

Fall Season in New York and a High-Stakes Divorce

The extensive series of fall gallery openings in New York City is undergoing particular scrutiny this year, driven by underlying business uncertainties. The discussions also covered the“quirky vision of art” presented by the Lucas Museum and its overall effectiveness.

A major focus of the discussion was also the ongoing divorce proceedings between Libbie and David Mugrabi. This case involves hundreds of millions, potentially billions, of dollars worth of art. Details of the divorce include a significant Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, accusations of hiring a Russian hitman, and a dog named Botox, according to Ben Davis.

We previously reported:

Art in America celebrated its fall“Icons” issue with a panel discussion featuring artists William T. Williams and Nari Ward, moderated by Maximilíano Durón.

Source: Artnet News