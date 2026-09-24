Pissarro Painting Sale Disputed In Paris Court Over Nazi Looting Claim

MENAFN - USA Art News) Seven heirs of the Jewish bankerhave petitioned acourt to retroactively invalidate thesale of a painting by Camille Pissarro. The artwork, titled Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne (fishing dock and Duquesne basin, 1902), sold forat. The family claims the painting, which depicts the port of Dieppe in western France, was part of a collection looted by Nazis inin

Sotheby's catalog entry for the work acknowledged Flavian's ownership in the 1930s and its listing in the 1947 Répertoire des biens spoliés (repertory of looted art) published by the French government. This information also appears in the 2005 Pissarro Critical Catalogue of Paintings by Joachim Pissarro, the artist's great-grandson. Despite this, Sotheby's stated in its catalog that the work was“offered for sale pursuant to a settlement between the current owner and heirs of Salomon Flavian.” During court proceedings, Sotheby's clarified that consent for this settlement was secured by Mondex Corporation, a Toronto -based company specializing in the restitution of Holocaust-looted art.

However, during a court hearing on September 18, the seven plaintiffs asserted that this agreement was signed by only two relatives and that they themselves were not consulted. They are now seeking to annul the contract. Legal documents indicate that heirs Gilles and Nicolas Flavian, represented by Mondex, waived all rights to the painting as part of the sale through a contract with the seller. Four months later, family members who had not been informed of the sale received a letter from Mondex, dated October 17, 2024, stating that the firm had accepted a“relatively modest” 8% share of the net sale price on their behalf“in exchange for their cooperation.” This letter, reviewed by The Art Newspaper, included an“account statement” detailing family expenses and a“ 16% commission” owed by the two heirs who signed the initial contract.

Mondex's attorney, Melina Wolman, argued in court that the firm believes the painting was not, in fact, seized by the Nazis and was incorrectly registered as looted.“It was on the basis of that finding, and in the interests of rigour and intellectual honesty, that Mondex adopted this position,” James Palmer, Mondex's founder, told The Art Newspaper. Wolman stated,“Had Mondex been persuaded that the artwork had in fact been looted, it would naturally have aligned itself with the claimants,” and complained that the company was the“victim of a relentless harassment.” Palmer added that Mondex felt it was“unfairly targeted” by being included in the proceedings, given that it was neither the seller nor the purchaser, nor an intermediary in the sale, and had not received payment for the transaction. He declined to comment further on the specifics of any financial arrangement.

Both Mondex and Sotheby's base their assertion that Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne was not looted on research commissioned by the sellers from Mary Kate Cleary, a curator of provenance at the Princeton University Art Museum. Cleary concluded that the Dieppe painting was not among the 45 paintings and sculptures from the Flavian collection confiscated in 1941. She found no mention of the work on the confiscation lists of the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg (ERR), a Nazi task force responsible for looting numerous artworks during World War II. Cleary's research, referencing Paul Rosenberg's 1939 catalog raisonné of Pissarro's work and his archives, suggested that the dealer may have sold the painting around 1938 to prominent British collector Edward Le Bas.

However, Corinne Hershkovitch, the plaintiffs' lawyer, contended that artworks were frequently removed from ERR lists through cooperation with unethical dealers. Hershkovitch questioned the precision of Rosenberg's post-war notes and highlighted a flaw in his catalog entry, which failed to acknowledge Flavian's ownership since 1935. She proposed that Rosenberg's catalog raisonné might have conflated Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne with another Pissarro painting acquired by Le Bas. Hershkovitch also criticized Cleary's decision to base her study solely on Rosenberg's archives, without cross-referencing them with the Flavians' archives, which could have provided missing provenance details. Cleary did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Remi Sermier, Sotheby's lawyer in the case, challenged the court's jurisdiction over a sale conducted in London between two clients with“no relationship with France.” A verdict is anticipated on November 19.

We previously reported:

Descendants of a Jewish art dealer who died in Auschwitz claim ownership of a Renoir painting stolen from a French museum, alleging Nazi seizure.

The Mauritshuis museum will return Jan van Goyen's 1651 painting, Fishermen by the Lakeshore, to the heirs of Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker.

The Art Institute of Chicago is returning Jean Metzinger's“Woman With a Fan” to the heirs of a Jewish collector persecuted by Nazis.

Source: The Art Newspaper