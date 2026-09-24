Independent 20Th Century Fair Opens In Sotheby's Breuer Building

MENAFN - USA Art News) The fifth edition of theart fair commenced onat thein Manhattan, a Brutalist landmark acquired byin

This event marks a distinct juxtaposition, taking place within an auction house in a structure that formerly served as a museum. The imposing building was home to the Whitney Museum of American Art from 1966 to 2014. Subsequently, it temporarily housed the Metropolitan Museum of Art's contemporary galleries and later the Frick Collection during its renovations.

The fair's stated premise is to“reframe the canon” of 20th-century avant-garde art. Among the notable works on display are paintings by Austrian-Italian Surrealist Manina, presented by Richard Saltoun Gallery. Manina, a Dadaist muse, began painting in the 1940s after meeting Frida Kahlo in Mexico. Her works, which feature mythical visions of femininity with detailed brushstrokes and vibrant colors, were exhibited at the Hugo Gallery in New York alongside Magritte and were also shown at the Venice Biennale in the 1960s. Despite this, she remains less widely recognized, partly because the death of her only daughter left her without an estate, according to gallery director Monica King. Manina's paintings are priced between $40,000 and $160,000, in contrast to Magritte's auction record of $121.2 million.

Other highlights include painted sculptures by Pop artist Rosalyn Drexler, crafted from plaster, wood, and found objects, brought by Garth Greenan Gallery. These sculptures, displayed at the Guggenheim in 1965, are lesser known than her paintings. Drexler began creating them after her gallery, Reuben, closed and she observed that her male artist peers secured new representation, prompting her to change mediums.

Source: Hyperallergic