Transcendental Artist's Paintings Became Los Alamos Ads

MENAFN - USA Art News) Paintings by, a radical artist whose surreal atomic visions captured the attention of nuclear scientists, are currently on view at Addison Rowe Gallery's booth at. The Santa Fe-based gallery is showcasing a number of these abstractions, which became known as Bisttram's“Atom” series after their display in theexhibition“Art and the Atom,” organized by

In the early 1960s, Los Alamos sought new talent and utilized art as a recruitment tool, placing advertisements in national trade journals that featured abstract paintings by artists from the nearby Taos art colony. Bisttram was a recurring figure in these ads. The artist, who moved from New York to Taos after the 1929 Wall Street Crash, developed a style of brightly colored geometric abstractions aimed at expressing spiritual principles and universal laws by the mid- 1930s.

Bisttram explicitly saw a connection between his precise abstractions and the revolutionary physics unfolding 60 miles away. Both endeavors, in his view, sought to transcend the physical world's appearance to reveal underlying structures. One example, Creative Forces ( 1936 ), features overlapping ellipses representing both a cosmic egg and the exact scientific replica of atomic orbitals. This work sold for $192,000 at Sotheby's in May, its second-highest auction price according to the Artnet Price Database. Later works, including Untitled ( 1937 ) and Cosmic Evolution ( 1940 ), further explore atomic themes with intersecting ellipses.

The current exhibition at Independent 20th Century fully explores Bisttram's unique career. Victoria Addison, owner of Addison Rowe Gallery, stated over the phone,“They were trying to paint things that go a little bit deeper into the meaning of life. But it was easy to get involved in the spiritual aspect of life here back then. It was very dark and you're 7,000 feet up looking at the stars.” Addison also noted Bisttram's strong scientific foundation, gained through self-study, stating,“Bisttram was more than just some crazy spiritual guy. He also had a really strong foundation in science.”

Born in Hungary in 1895, Bisttram immigrated to New York as a child and attended Parsons School of Art and Design, where he studied under Jay Hambidge and was influenced by Wassily Kandinsky. He received a Guggenheim fellowship to study with Diego Rivera in Mexico. In 1938, Bisttram co-founded the Transcendental Painting Group with Raymond Jonson, a collective that included artists like Agnes Pelton and Lawren Harris. Their manifesto aimed to use form, color, and light to express non-objective reality, promising art that“releases from its creators the deepest springs of vitality and consciousness” and elicits“a more intense participation in the life of the spirit” from viewers. Bisttram maintained a meditation room and practiced yoga focused on higher consciousness.

The exact nature of Los Alamos's initial connection with the Taos artists is not known, though the two locations in northern New Mexico were geographically close. Bisttram was also a prominent community figure, having established a local art school and Octagon Gallery, Taos's first. The connection persisted, leading to a touring exhibition of his atom paintings in the early 1960s and the lab's use of his works, such as Moon Magic ( 1958 ), in recruitment materials. An ad featuring Moon Magic included the line,“At Los Alamos, the mysteries of the universe provide the dynamics for projects ranging from space propulsion to nuclear research.”

Independent 20th Century is located at Sotheby's New York, The Breuer, 945 Madison Avenue, New York, and runs from September 24–27, 2026.

We previously reported:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has acquired 38 works by revered Chinese ink painter Chang Dai-chien, including pieces from his time in Dunhuang.

Source: Artnet News