SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Expands Robotic Cardiac Surgery Footprint With New Program At HCG Hospital In Ahmedabad

The program began with a robotic left internal mammary artery (“LIMA”) take-down performed by Dr. Brajmohan Singh and proctored by Dr. Lalit Malik, using the SSi Mantra advanced robotic surgical system from SS Innovations. SS Innovations reported 238 SSi Mantra systems installed as of September 8, up 42% from the end of 2025. The system is now installed across 12 countries, with recent expansion into Colombia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. SS Innovations is pursuing U.S. FDA review and European Union CE marking as it seeks to expand SSi Mantra into additional international markets.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, has expanded the clinical footprint of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system with the launch of a robotic cardiac surgery program at HCG Hospital, Mithakhali, in Ahmedabad, India. The program began with a robotic cardiac surgery LIMA take-down performed using the SSi Mantra 3.0 system. The procedure was led by Dr. Brajmohan Singh and proctored by Dr. Lalit Malik, with support from the SS Innovations team.

“We congratulate Dr. Brajmohan Sinh, Dr. Lalit Malik, and the entire team at HCG Hospital for this achievement, and thank them for their trust and commitment in advancing robotic cardiac surgery in the region,” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post ( n .fm/TTTdR ).“At SS Innovations International, Inc. we remain committed to enabling hospitals and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at n/SSII

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN