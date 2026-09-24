Superq Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

SuperQ has commercialized its Super(TM) hybrid quantum and high-performance computing platform while advancing Super OS(TM) and the Super Nova(TM) hybrid quantum computer for data center, enterprise and secure on-site deployment. The company addresses multiple commercial applications through a portfolio spanning advanced optimization, post-quantum cybersecurity, consumer-facing quantum computing and tactical decision-support technology. SuperQ is expanding into U.S. defense and dual-use markets through the Canada and Q-Branch Dual-Use Accelerator and conducted a live operational field demonstration at the Bush Combat Development Complex in August 2026. The company secured a commercial agreement with AI Financial Corporation in May 2026 covering deployment of SuperPQC(TM) post-quantum security and integration of Super(TM) hybrid computing into digital asset infrastructure. SuperQ is pursuing international commercialization through activities spanning Canada, the U.S., Middle East, Asia and Europe, supported by its expanding Super Hub network and government-backed market-entry initiatives.

SuperQ Quantum Computing (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is a quantum and supercomputing company focused on reducing the technical and financial barriers to commercial adoption of advanced computing. The company combines quantum computing with classical high-performance computing to address complex optimization, cybersecurity and decision-making challenges for enterprises, governments and research institutions.

SuperQ's approach is centered on making advanced computational resources more accessible and commercially practical through an integrated ecosystem of software, hardware and AI-driven technologies. The company is developing solutions intended to move quantum computing beyond specialized research environments and into practical enterprise, institutional and...

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