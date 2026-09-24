Miningnewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Advances Near-Term Gold Production Strategy In Quebec's Abitibi Belt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is advancing a strategy to move toward near-term gold production in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt by recommissioning its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill and developing the nearby Swanson Gold Deposit. Refurbishment work at the 750-tonnes-per-day mill was 94% complete as of July 1, with plans to initially process existing mineralized material before targeting capacity of 1,250 TPD by the end of the first year. LaFleur's Swanson project encompasses approximately 23,101 hectares and has a reported indicated mineral resource of 160,300 ounces of gold and an inferred resource of 66,800 ounces, while recent drilling returned several broad gold-bearing intervals. Beyond Swanson and Beacon, LaFleur has expanded its land position in the Abitibi region and is exploring the potential for a direct rail connection that could improve material transportation and potentially allow the mill to process feed from additional satellite sources.

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill.

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