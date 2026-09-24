QU Researchers Borrow A Desert Beetle's Trick To Pull Water From Thin Air

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) researchers have developed a material, modelled on a Namib Desert beetle, that pulls millilitres of water out of humid air within an hour, pointing to a low-energy source of fresh water for Qatar and other arid regions where water security remains a pressing challenge.

Under high-humidity laboratory conditions, the one-square-centimetre prototype collected millilitres of water in that time without the heavy energy demands of conventional systems.

Dr Anton Popelka, research associate at QU's Center for Advanced Materials, told Gulf Times the work draws on the beetle's remarkable ability to survive in one of the world's harshest environments by collecting moisture from the air.

"This project is inspired by a Namib Desert beetle, which can survive harsh desert conditions with limited water by collecting water from humid air. We are seeking to replicate the beetle's natural water-collection mechanism by creating an artificial surface with contrasting water-attracting and water-repelling properties," Dr Popelka explained.

He said harvesting water from air could be particularly promising for Qatar and other arid regions.

"The beetle has a unique surface structure that combines two different properties: hydrophilic areas that attract water, and hydrophobic areas that repel it and help transport the collected water to its mouth. We used these principles to develop an artificial material capable of harvesting water from air," Dr Popelka said.

To reproduce the beetle's water-collection mechanism, the team fabricated hydrophilic bulges on hydrophobic polymeric micropatterns. It has already reached a significant milestone by developing and experimentally verifying a polymer prototype that mimics key features of the beetle.

The researcher said that while existing atmospheric water-harvesting technologies can extract moisture from air through condensation, many consume considerable energy while producing relatively small quantities of water.

"Developing innovative materials that can collect water from humid air more efficiently and passively is therefore highly desirable," he said.

The QU team combined advanced manufacturing and surface-engineering techniques to build its prototype. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is used to create precise hydrophobic micropatterns, while low-temperature plasma treatment is selectively applied to produce hydrophilic regions.

"These technologies enable us to engineer surfaces that can effectively attract, collect and transport water droplets. Plasma treatment plays a particularly important role in the process. We use low-temperature plasma to modify the surface of the material without altering its bulk properties," Dr Popelka noted.

"The treatment creates hydrophilic regions that attract tiny water droplets from humid air and encourage them to accumulate. Once the droplets become sufficiently large, the surrounding hydrophobic micropatterns help move them towards a collector by gravity," he continued.

"These results demonstrate the potential of our biomimetic material for efficient water harvesting from humid air," he said of the laboratory findings.

The research involved detailed analysis of the beetle's structural features, surface chemistry and water-collection mechanisms. This understanding was then translated into the design and fabrication of a man-made material that reproduces the same principles.

The next phase will focus on scaling up the prototype and testing it under real environmental conditions in Qatar. The researchers will examine how temperature, relative humidity, wind and daily environmental fluctuations affect the amount of water collected.

The findings will help the team refine the design of the final prototype and determine how well the technology performs outside controlled laboratory conditions.

"Our research demonstrates how inspiration from nature, combined with advanced materials and technologies, can help address real-world challenges. We hope this research can contribute to the development of affordable and sustainable water-harvesting technologies for Qatar and other arid regions," Dr Popelka said.

The project was funded through the Qatar National Research Fund's Undergraduate Research Experience Programme and brought together an international, multidisciplinary team of QU researchers, research assistants and students. Research mentors Dr Popelka and Dr Peter Kasak, along with research assistants Nithusha Kallingal and Sajeel N Kavil, provided scientific guidance.

Students Reem Ahmed, Eman Hussen, Sara Awad, Nidaa Abdelrahman, Aseela Fathima and Preetan Ghosh, from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering, contributed to the experimental work, data collection and prototype development.

Qatar University Namib Desert beetle energy demands