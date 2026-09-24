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PM Attends Euro-Gulf Banquet
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attended Thursday a breakfast banquet titled "Fostering Europe-Gulf Partnerships for Regional Security and Prosperity".
The function was hosted by the Atlantic Council and the Antenna Group on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Atlantic Council Antenna Group United Nations General Assembly
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