Culture Keeps Dialogue Alive When Politics Stops, Says Sheikha Al Mayassa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's cultural institutions can keep dialogue alive when political channels close, Qatar Museums chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Thursday said highlighting culture's role in building trust, credibility and lasting international relationships between people worldwide.

Speaking at the 'QC Talks' session“Culture as Diplomat: How Cultural Institutions Shape International Relationships” at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa stressed that cultural diplomacy should not replace political diplomacy, but keep relationships moving when formal dialogue becomes difficult.

The discussion was held with Anne-Claire Legendre, president of the Institut du monde arabe in Paris, and moderated by Dr Safwan Masri, an academic leader, scholar and author.

“Culture starts at the point of curiosity,” she said, explaining that it creates space to discover and understand others beyond political agendas. When political conversations stop, she pointed out, cultural relationships can continue.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa pointed to Qatar's experience during the blockade, saying cultural ties with artists from the countries involved were not cut.“We didn't stop talking to the artists from these countries. We welcomed them,” she said, adding that Qatar continued producing films, supporting artwork and staging exhibitions.

“We didn't feel compelled to punish artists and creators because of a political situation,” she said, noting that political crises eventually pass while connections between people remain.

She also cited examples of cultural institutions maintaining dialogue when political relations were constrained, including exchanges with Iran and efforts to facilitate cultural loans between institutions unable to engage directly.

“Cultural diplomacy and political diplomacy are two sides of the same coin,” she said.“In the end, it's about credibility.”

That credibility, she added, is built through consistency and keeping commitments, recalling a lesson from her father:“Your work is your contract.”

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa also highlighted Qatar's wider effort to give regional creatives greater confidence and global visibility through film, museums, fashion and design. The aim, she said, is to move beyond the assumption that recognition from outside the region is inherently better.

Meanwhile, Legendre said cultural institutions can also challenge the idea of a single, uniform Arab world. She highlighted the long history of Arab influence on France and the diversity of Arab communities and diasporas.

The discussion also turned to younger generations increasingly receiving fragmented information through social media. HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said museums can place history in context through art and archives, adding:“I encourage every parent to take their children to museums to learn.”

Presented in collaboration with Qatar Creates and the Institut du monde arabe, and endorsed by the Embassy of France in Qatar and the French Institute, the conversation also explored how cultural institutions can create spaces for dialogue and trust, complement diplomatic efforts, and strengthen connections between people.

The event was presented as part of Qatar Creates' Fall/Winter 2026/2027 season. Through QC Talks, cultural leaders, artists, thinkers and members of the public come together to explore the role of culture in society, fostering the exchange of ideas and experiences across disciplines and generations.

QC Talks cultural diplomacy political diplomacy dialogue