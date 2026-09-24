Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets European Commissioner For Migration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Thursday with HE European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York.

The two officials explored ways to support and strengthen cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Commission in the areas of internal affairs and migration.

They also discussed several topics of mutual interest.